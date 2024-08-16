Creature Commandos New Look Revealed with DC Variant Covers

It has been a few weeks since the first trailer for Creature Commandos made its debut, revealing a look at the first title in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. The adult-oriented animated series is set to provide a new interpretation of the monster-inspired antihero team, who have popped in and out of the comics since their initial debut in 1980. As Creature Commandos‘ December release date draws closer and the series becomes more anticipated among its fans, it looks like DC will soon be promoting the show in a unique way. On Friday, as part of DC’s November 2024 solicitations, the publisher revealed that there will be four Creature Commandos variant covers, which will be gracing that month’s issues of Action Comics #1076, Batman and Robin #15, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #33, and Superman #20. This is in addition to the DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos title, which is being written by The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian.

This is the latest look at Creature Commandos to be revealed via DC variant covers, with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive reprint of Creature Commandos #1 featuring a new piece of key art from the series.

Who Are DC’s Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn).

The series will also star Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Will the Creature Commandos Appear in Live-Action?

It has already been confirmed that the cast of Creature Commandos will reprise their roles in live-action, with characters confirmed to appear in Gunn’s Superman movie in the summer of 2025, and Grillo to reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker. In a string of interviews last year, Harbour played coy about the prospect of potentially appearing as his character in that new context.

“it’s a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him,” Harbour teased in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year. “So it was a great character to play. It’s very funny. And James is just such an incredible guy. I’ve always wanted to work for him, and I suppose in terms of building this universe there’s a lot of opportunity for these characters to be all sorts of different iterations. There might be a live thing, there might be a cartoon, there might be whatever.”

Creature Commandos will debut exclusively on Max in December. Keep scrolling to check out the first look at DC’s November 2024 variant covers for the series.

Action Comics #1076 Cover by Leirix

Batman and Robin #15 Cover by Guillem March

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #33 Cover by Carlos D’anda

Superman #20 Cover by Carmine di Giandomenico