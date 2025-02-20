Creature Commandos Season 2 Could Be Happening Sooner Than Anyone Expected

Play video

Creature Commandos got the new DC film and TV universe started in style, introducing characters like The Bride, G.I. Robot, and Nina Mazursky into the mainstream. DC clearly was clearly happy with the response it received, as it was renewed shortly after airing for season 2, but it’s not known when the second season will actually premiere. Thankfully we now have some updates on the status of season 2 courtesy of Harley Quinn and Creature Commandos writer and showrunner Dean Lorey, who revealed to The Direct that they are actively working on it, and it’s already on a fast track.

“Yeah. I mean, it’s still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it’s definitely moving forward,” Lorey said. “I mean, it’s like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we’re in it.”

If they are already working on it actively and it is on the fast track, we really could end up seeing a season 2 rather soon. Granted, with them being this early in the process, 2025 isn’t possible, but late 2026 seems like a possibility at least. We could also end up seeing it finally release in 2027, so it all just depends on so many factors it’s hard to guess at this stage.

Lorey was also asked about things teased in the show’s final episode and if some new team members might play a big role in season 2. “I think it’ll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it’s like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there’s that and, I mean, there’s no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed up GI Robot,” Lorey said.

Hopefully, we'll have more details on a specific release date soon