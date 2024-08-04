Creature Commandos: James Gunn Teases “Sick” Soundtrack

James Gunn has long been known for treating soundtracks as an integral part to the filmmaking process, typically writing songs he wants to use in his scripts so that he can use the tunes while filming on-set. Although Creature Commandos is an animated series, fans can expect Gunn to bring his signature dedication to its soundtrack. In fact, the filmmaker says the tunes for the Max series are “sick.”

Gunn made the comments in a posting on Threads over the weekend where he also confirmed the composers for the series. According to Gunn, Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell have been charged with scoring the show. Kiner is most known around these parts for scoring much of the animated Star Wars offerings of late, including Tales of the Empire, The Bad Batch, and The Clone Wars. Mansell’s claim to fame, on the other hand, is as the composer of Black Swan and the first season of Gunn’s Peacemaker series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who’s all in Creature Commandos?

Creature Commandos features a star-studded ensemble, one that’s also expected to appear in live-action DCU properties as well. Creature Commandos stars Sean Gunn as Weasel, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee (Peacemaker) reprising his role as John Economos.

“Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC,” Gunn previously said of the series. “What we’re doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast. I’ve written all seven episodes of the show, and it’s in production. So that’s the first thing, and I love it.”

Creature Commandos will debut on Max this December, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed. Gunn wrote all episodes of the series.