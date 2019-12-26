New Crisis on Infinite Earths Trailer Teases the Final Fight

After literally years of build-up, the Arrowverse has been exploding at the seams through the massively ambitious Crisis on Infinite Earths event. The first three episodes in this five part event has left the Arrowverse completely bled dry, and only a few defenders remain against the threat of the Anti-Monitor. But thankfully it won’t be too long until we see the dramatic conclusion of it all as the final two episodes of the event is coming our way on January 14th. But what exactly are the multiverse’s last heroes up against in the final battle?

In a new trailer for the final two episodes of the event, the Paragons are all at a loss of what to do now that they find themselves in the Vanishing Point and the Anti-Monitor has — for all intents and purposes — won. But it’s not exactly over yet. Check it out in the video above!

Crisis on Infinite Earths returns for its final two parts on January 14th with both Arrow and the premiere of Legends of Tomorrow. It’s not quite clear which of the two episodes this trailer is pulling footage from, but it teases that there will be quite an explosive finale to this surprising event. This crossover has already yielded a ton of fun cameos and fan-service moments for dedicated fans of DC Comics’ various TV projects, so there’s definitely a hope the finale will bring it all home in a great way.

Part Four of Crisis on Infinite Earths airs at January 14th at 8:00 PM EST and is described as such, “OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.”

Bringing together not only the series from the expanded Arrowverse — Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman — the crossover also brought Black Lightning into the chaos. The ramifications of the event are just as exciting as the finale as something like this will certainly have an impact on each of these shows going forward.