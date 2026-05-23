After Major Comeback, Disney Teases Return of More Lost ’90s & ’00s Classics

Now that Disney has confirmed that a long requested classic animated series is coming back after being missing for years, Disney+ is teasing a return from even more long lost 1990s and 2000s classics from their vault. Disney is going all in on nostalgia this Summer with a special new event that will be highlighting some major throwbacks from one of the most fondly looked back on Disney Channel eras. With the announcement of Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks, it’s been revealed that a major series is finally getting its streaming release soon.

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22 years after it ended, The Weekenders has been revealed to finally get an official streaming release with Disney+ later this Summer as part of the platform’s wider Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks event. But that’s not all as the streaming service is teasing even more returns from other missing shows and projects in the official press release for the event, “Press play on ’90s and 2000s favorites with the Throwbacks Mini Mall, new movies and shows from the vault…”

Courtesy of Disney Television Animation

The first wave of classic 1990s and 2000s movies and shows coming to Disney+ as part of this nostalgia event confirm:

5/25 – The Weekenders (Seasons 1-2)

5/25 – The Brave Little Toaster

August – Camp Rock 3

The event is also sparking a mall tour that will be kicking off in Los Angeles this June, and all sorts of other fun releases like podcasts and streams with Disney+. But the biggest tease of this event is that we’ll likely get to see even more of the missing shows and movies that are still not available to watch on the platform despite the fact that it’s been many decades since the end of many of these shows. The Weekenders is just one of the most notable examples.

The ’90s and 2000s era of Disney Television Animation still has a lot of shows that have yet to return with new releases. These shows have not gotten a streaming launch despite having their core fans like Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Dave the Barbarian to name a few. And many of the Disney TV spinoffs for the feature film releases have yet to get their chance either like Aladdin, the Tarzan TV series and more. All would make Disney+ even more intriguing of a streaming platform.

Which Disney Show Really Needs a Comeback?

Courtesy of Disney Television Animation

In order current era of nostalgia, we’ve seen a lot of classic franchises return for new revivals with many others reportedly in various stages of development at this time. There are shows like The Weekenders that would further benefit from even a new streaming release like House of Mouse, which has utterly disappeared from Disney’s catalog for two decades at this point as well. It’s a full crossover that an entire era of Disney fans have no idea even exists. Not even to mention all of the Disney Channel original movies that have yet to stream.

With Disney fully diving into their vault and likely bringing even more of their classics back with a proper streaming release, these classics will be able to be watched in full for the first time in a very long time. It’s only a matter of time before even more revivals end up launching to better success in the future too.

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