Cult Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Reboot in Development for Disney+ from Ryan Coogler

With the likes of Creed, Black Panther, and Sinners under his belt, Ryan Coogler has established himself as one of his generation’s best film directors. While he will continue to make work for the big screen (he has Black Panther 3 in development at Marvel Studios), he’s also looking to use his clout to make a splash on TV. After executive producing the miniseries Eyes of Wakanda, he’s now busy working on a reboot of The X-Files, which has cast Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel to star. Coogler isn’t stopping there, as he’s now become involved with yet another revival of a beloved ’90s property.

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According to Variety, Coogler, through his company Proximity Media, will serve as one of the executive producers for an Animorphs TV series that’s “in early development” for Disney+. Bayan Wolcott is onboard as writer and executive producer. The show is based on the series of Scholastic books, which ran from 1996-2001. Animorphs was previously adapted into a TV show on Nickelodeon.

Animorphs Could Be a Big Sci-Fi Hit for Disney+

Per Variety, the official synopsis for Coogler’s Animorphs series notes that it “follows a group of teenagers who uncover a hidden threat lurking beneath their everyday lives, all while juggling relationships, curfews, and the chaos of High School.” That premise will surely sound familiar to anyone who knows the source material. The Animorphs books chronicled the adventures of teenagers who looked to save Earth from the invading alien species known as the Yeerks. Thanks to an encounter with an Andalite alien, the teens have the power to transform into any animal they touch — hence the series name. In all likelihood, the Yeerks are the “hidden threat” the synopsis alludes to.

News of this new Animorphs series comes at a very interesting time for Disney+. When the streamer launched back in 2019, there was a heavy emphasis on new Marvel and Star Wars content, which had the unintended consequence of those iconic brands becoming diluted. Now, Marvel is looking to scale back on output and Lucasfilm seems to be pivoting back to theatrical features. The peak streaming era might be over now, but Disney+ still wants to produce new series in an effort to attract new subscribers and retain current ones. Marvel and Lucasfilm are continuing to make projects for streaming, but if they really are cutting back, Animorphs has the potential to make up the difference by giving Disney+ an exciting sci-fi show.

There were 54 mainline Animorphs books published, meaning there should be plenty of material to support multiple seasons of TV. Assuming this adaptation is successful, there’s no reason why Animorphs can’t become the next Percy Jackson and the Olympians (now gearing up for its third season) for Disney+ — a long-running genre show that brings a series of beloved books to life. Animorphs should appeal to the same target audience since it similarly uses a high concept as a foundation to explore classic young-adult themes. It sounds like the personal lives of the characters will be as integral to Coogler’s shows as the sci-fi concepts, setting the stage for a well-rounded adaptation.

It is important to keep in mind that Animorphs is in “early development,” so there’s likely still some work to be done before the series formally gets a green light. That said, with the talent attached and the recognizability of the IP, odds are the show will get off the ground. Coogler’s involvement in particular is a main reason to be optimistic. He’s riding high after his Oscar win for Sinners and has always shown a keen ability to put creative spins on well-worn genres. He probably has something special in mind for Animorphs, and it’ll be exciting to see his take come to fruition.

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