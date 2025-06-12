Animorphs Turns 29: The YA Sci-Fi Series That Shaped a Generation

Now and then, news hits us that makes us feel our age. Often, this news comes with a reminder of how old beloved content is. For example, June marks the 29th anniversary of the first Animorphs novel, The Invasion. Did that one hurt? This beloved book series is a foundational memory for many of our childhoods, spawning over 54 books and a television series. The series tackled many complex themes, turning them into something a younger audience could comprehend and appreciate. While there’s no denying the lingering discomfort some of these covers caused us, there’s likewise a lasting fondness for the stories in these pages.

The Animorph novels were written by a married couple, Katherine Applegate and Michael Grant, who created the pen name “K. A. Applegate” to bring their story to life. All things said and done, there were over 54 novels in the main series, plus ten companion novels, a TV show, gamebooks, and later, graphic novels. The sheer volume of content showcases the demand this franchise had at the time. There’s no denying the lingering impact that the Animorph series had on several generations, as even a glimpse at one of these covers evokes a strong sense of nostalgia, plus a variety of different emotions.

The Core Premise of The Animorphs

Animorphs follows a group of five teenagers and one alien as they fend off a secret alien invasion. Thus, the dominant themes of the books (and later, the show) include horror, war, morality, innocence, and more. Thanks to their connections, the teens gain the ability to transform into any animal, as long as they touch it. With this ability at hand, they transform into animals at will to battle the aliens, known as the Yeerks. Fans probably remember that these aliens are as gross as they sound, complete with a slug-like appearance.

While the ability to transform into animals is quite powerful, there are a few important limitations. Namely, they can’t risk staying in an animal form for too long. Again, this led to a highly memorable plot twist, where the character Tobias was trapped as a red-tailed hawk. His story is about determination and sacrifice, and it still resonates all these years later.

Nickelodeon’s Animorphs

Looking back, it’s hard to believe that Animorphs only had two seasons, and even then, we were lucky to get that much. The first season of Animorphs was produced by Protocol Entertainment, while Global picked up production for the second season. Are you ready to hear how old the television series is? It will turn 27 years old this September, as the first season aired in 1998.

Nickelodeon’s Animorphs starred Shawn Ashmore (Jake), Brooke Nevin (Rachel), Boris Cabrera (Marco), Nadia Nascimento (Cassie), Christopher Ralph (Tobias), and Paulo Constanzo (Aximili-Esgarrouth-Isthill). The show had to make a few major changes about what animals each kid transformed into, mostly for budget reasons. Thankfully, it didn’t lessen the impact all that much. Realistically, most kids probably didn’t notice the difference between a Harris hawk and a red-tailed hawk (though in hindsight that makes us feel a bit silly).

The Lasting Impact of Animorphs

It’s easy to look back fondly at Animorphs, and it’s not just nostalgia making us feel this way. Animorphs was a solid novel series and an equally compelling TV show. In a way, this series was ahead of its time, portraying a group of teenagers forced into a secret resistance movement. It was emotionally charged, as it was impossible to feel anything other than a deep connection to the five teenagers. Their stories felt real and alive, especially to the younger audience that eagerly consumed them.

Animorphs was not afraid to get messy, which explains the dive into body horror. The reason the covers of Animorphs are unsettling is that the transformation itself wasn’t blunted to make it palatable for young readers (or viewers). The descriptions are raw, and Tobias’ story drives home the risks they all faced every day, even when not directly confronted with a battle. There are plenty of ways to interpret some of these details, especially how they pertain to identity. Thus, they were an essential resource for many young readers facing uncertainty within their own bodies.

Animorphs may have turned 29 this month, but it still lives in the hearts and minds of many fans. That’s not just a bold statement either, as creatives are still toying with the concept and characters. 2020 saw the launch of a new version of Animorphs, Animorphs Graphix, adapted and illustrated by Chris Grine. The six volumes adapt the first novels, and it is pure perfection. We love seeing how this world has stayed alive and look forward to seeing what the future brings.