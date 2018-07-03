The CW Announces Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Arrow,’ ‘The Flash,’ And More

The CW has a massive slate of new and returning shows this fall, as the network expands back to six nights of original programming every week.

As production gets underway on all of the network’s shows, CW has unveiled its full premiere schedule for the fall, with The Flash kicking things off on Tuesday, October 9.

Check out the entire premiere schedule below:

Tuesday, October 9

8-9 PM: THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 10

8-9 PM: RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: ALL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 11

8-9 PM: SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: ALL AMERICAN (Encore of Premiere)

Friday, October 12

8-9 PM: DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

Sunday, October 14

8-9 PM: SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: CHARMED (Series Premiere)

Monday, October 15

8-9 PM: ARROW (Season Premiere)

Thursday, October 18

8-9 PM: SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9-10 PM: CHARMED (Encore of Premiere)

Monday, October 22

8-9 PM: ARROW (Original Episode)

9-10 PM: DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

Thursday, October 25

8-9 PM: SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9-10 PM: LEGACIES (Series Premiere)

There are a couple of major changes pertaining to the slate of DC Comics shows on the network, mainly surrounding the beginning of the week. Supergirl has moved to Sunday nights, where it will act as a lead-in for the Charmed reboot. Arrow will then take Supergirl‘s place on Monday nights at 8pm ET. Legends of Tomorrow, which also held the 8pm Monday slot at times this season, will shift back to 9pm.

