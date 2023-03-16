Charlie Cox Spotted on Daredevil: Born Again Set

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming and Charlie Cox was spotted on-set this week. The Manhattan Municipal Building played host to the Marvel Studios production early in this process. Filming will shift to other parts of New York City as things continue. Cox has been excited about Daredevil: Born Again from the moment it was announced. In the picture from @dannygonz16, he's all smiles. It's hard not to be happy as his MCU integration has been so well-received by the fans. He popped up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. One thing that's been debated into the ground by the viewers is if the Netflix show will be canon.

The Hollywood Reporter dropped a bombshell when they reported that Jon Bernthal would be returning for the Disney+ series as The Punisher. Now, that good news was met with some disappointment as it was revealed that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson wouldn't be returning as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. If that weren't enough to rattle a lot of the Netflix fans, Sandrine Holt will be playing Vanessa instead of Ayelet Zurer in the new show. So, there's a whole lot of new to get used to in this one.

Daredevil: Born Again Has Some Old Faces Mixes With Some New

After the big news of The Punisher's return dropped, Bernthal was the talk of social media. At the beginning of the pandemic, he felt like this moment would come.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal explained. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandoflini is joining the show as well! His role in Born Again hasn't been discussed publicly yet though. "I'm very giddy about it and very excited. I'm counting the days until we start and am honored to be a part of it," Gandolfini told ET Canada. "We get to shoot in New York and people are going to be really happy to see these characters that we previously saw in the Netflix series in the MCU."

