Daredevil: Born Again Is More Violent Than Netflix Show (Is That a Good Thing?)

Anyone worried about the new Daredevil series from Marvel Studios scaling back on the violence from the Netflix show can go ahead and put those fears to rest. Not only is Daredevil: Born Again going to be every bit as dark as its predecessor, it actually seems as though the MCU iteration of Daredevil is going to be kicking the violence into an even higher gear.

Speaking to Empire Magazine for one of the publication’s new issues, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane opened up about just how intense and violent the new Marvel show is going to be.

“The level of violence is way up there for a Marvel/Disney show,” he explained. “I don’t think there’s anything else even in the ballpark. There’s a moment in this that is just absolutely batshit, and way past anything Netflix ever did.”

“There’s a world in which you might think that if that show kept running, we’d be in this place eventually, or something like it,” added star Vincent D’Onofrio. “But we’ve gone further in the darkness, the action, the nastiness.”

Scardapane went on to address the relationship between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, and how their rivalry makes the rest of the show even more tense.

“If you look at how it ends almost every season, they punch the shit out of each other, Kingpin goes to jail, we know he’s gonna come back. I didn’t want to do that,” said Scardapane. “This dynamic is way more tense. There’s one scene between them in the first episode that lays it all out. Then we spend the next eight episodes throwing rocks at it.”

This isn’t the first time that Marvel fans have been told some version of this story from those involved with Daredevil: Born Again, so the excitement has been building. Star Charlie Cox has gone on record saying this is far and away the darker of the two Daredevil shows he has worked on.

“The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it’s one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times,” Cox told EW. “Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show. So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it’s even darker than a lot of the stuff we’ve done in the past.”

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, Daredevil: Born Again features returning Daredevil cast members Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Wilson Bethel. The 18-episode series will debut on Tuesday, March 4th, only on Disney+.