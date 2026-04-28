Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Viewership Drops Over 50% From Season 1 [Exclusive]

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again underwent a sweeping creative overhaul midway through filming, replacing its original showrunner and retooling the series from the ground up. The resulting first season bore the visible scars of that disruption, as a brooding grudge match between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) sat alongside lighter episodes that felt grafted onto a completely different show. Critics and longtime fans acknowledged the seams, but the sheer commitment of the cast and the return of a beloved character were enough to earn the season an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2represents showrunner Dario Scardapane’s first full creative season without the burden of salvaging someone else’s footage. The result is a markedly more cohesive and confident series, with a 91% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes reflecting the improvement. The viewership numbers, however, are telling a different story.

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According to exclusive Luminate data through the first five episodes of each season, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has accumulated 4,515,000 season views, 10,867,000 hours watched, and 652,000,000 minutes watched. Season 1, tracked across the same five-week window, generated 8,357,000 season views, 24,000,000 hours watched, and 1,440,004,000 minutes watched. That represents a decline of approximately 46% in total views and over 54% in total hours watched. The week-by-week comparison underscores the severity of those numbers: Season 1’s premiere week drew 1,904,000 views and 3,491,000 hours watched, while Season 2’s opening week produced 927,000 views and 788,000 hours watched. Every subsequent week follows the same pattern, with Season 2 consistently tracking at roughly half the engagement of its predecessor.

Total Season Views Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Week 1 1,904,000 927,000 Week 2 2,728,000 1,260,000 Week 3 1,374,000 962,000 Week 4 1,282,000 750,000 Week 5 1,069,000 616,000 Total 8,357,000 4,515,000

Is the Future of the Street-Level MCU in Danger?

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The viewership decline arrives just as the street-level corner of the MCU appears to be expanding. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is set to headline his own Disney+ special presentation in May 2026, while Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum has publicly teased that a new Jessica Jones project may arrive “sooner than you think.” In addition, Season 3 of Born Again is already in active production, with set photos confirming that Mike Colter, Finn Jones, and Krysten Ritter filmed together in Brooklyn, officially signaling that Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones will be featured in the third installment, a full-scale Defenders reunion. However, while the narrative infrastructure of the street-level side of the MCU is being built, the audience is not keeping pace with the construction.

Some attrition between seasons is a standard industry expectation, as the novelty factor that drives debut viewership always fades. Furthermore, Disney+ has never released platform-wide subscriber data that would provide full context for Luminate’s raw numbers. A 46% drop in views and a 54% drop in hours watched, though, falls well outside the range of normal seasonal decay. For additional context, Born Again Season 2 failed to chart in Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming originals during its premiere week, a threshold that even critically polarizing MCU entries like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Ms. Marvel cleared in their debuts. The Punisher special and the potential Jessica Jones project are meaningful investments, but they remain bets on an audience that Season 2 suggests may be smaller than Marvel anticipated. That means Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again now carries the weight of proving this universe is worth keeping alive.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

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