Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Show Jessica Jones & a Bloody Matt Murdock

Matt Murdock isn’t doing too hot at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. A year after losing his best friend, Foggy Nelson, the hero is trying to get his life back on track when his arch enemy, Wilson Fisk, shows back up on the scene and wants to run for mayor of New York City. Matt trusts Fisk about as far as he can throw him, which, obviously, isn’t all that far, so he keeps tabs on him. Fisk eventually goes too far after winning the election, putting together the Anti-Vigilante Task Force to rid New York City’s streets of heroes. Matt isn’t going to go down without a fight, though, so he puts together a team.

Daredevil’s army in Born Again Season 1’s finale consists of a few former cops, an overzealous bartender, and his former flame, Karen Page, who comes back to New York after a year away. They aren’t exactly the ’27 Yankees, and thankfully, they’ll be adding to their ranks in Season 2. Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones will reprise her role in Born Again‘s sophomore outing, which is currently filming.

Ritter and Daredevil’s actor, Charlie Cox, are painting the town red, and unfortunately, not all of the blood is going to come from their enemies. Images are making the rounds on social media that show Cox wearing a dress shirt that has seen better days as he exits a car on his way to film with his co-star.

📸 | Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2 today.



(via: getty images) pic.twitter.com/uxMipbpbYs — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 13, 2025

Getting a little bloody isn’t something that Daredevil shies away from, as he likes to get down and dirty while fighting. However, the last time he looked as bad as he does in the Born Again set photos was when he took a bullet from Bullseye’s gun to save Mayor Fisk. The attack put Matt in the hospital, leaving him at a disadvantage when Fisk’s men came for him in the finale. Matt understands what’s at stake, though, which is why he’s calling in a favor from an old friend.

Jessica Jones Will Make a Huge Difference in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

As useful as Daredevil’s heightened senses are, there are ways around them, and Fisk knows it. He often has his goons use weapons like grenades that not only explode but also make serious noise to throw the hero off his game. And when Daredevil goes down, it’s easy to gang up on him while he tries to get his bearings. Jessica Jones doesn’t have to worry about any of that because of her superhuman durability. She also has enhanced strength, which gives her an edge over run-of-the-mill bad guys.

Netflix’s shows tone down Jessica’s powers just a hair, but there’s a good chance that the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks things up a notch by making her as strong as her comic book counterpart. Maybe Jessica can finally take the skies and make Fisk fear death from above. No matter what she brings to the table, though, Matt will take all the help he can get, and it won’t hurt his case that Jessica is going to have personal stakes in the conflict.

Throughout her time on Netflix, Jessica helps the innocent despite having a bad attitude while doing it. When she witnesses the AVTF rounding up citizens and doing them harm, she’s going to jump into action and teach them never to cross someone wearing a leather jacket and boots.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.

Why do you think Matt Murdock has blood on his shirt in the Daredevil: Born Again set photos? Are you excited to see Jessica Jones return in Season 2 of the Disney+ series? Let us know in the comments below!