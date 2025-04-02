Daredevil: Born Again Delivers a Major Twist for One of the Show’s Big Villains

The complex dynamic between Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) has been one of Daredevil: Born Again‘s most compelling subplots. Their relationship, once defined by mutual devotion and unwavering loyalty, has been severely tested by Fisk’s extended absence from New York City. During this period, Vanessa not only maintained their criminal enterprise but also developed a romantic relationship with a man named Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci). When Fisk returns with political ambitions and promises of transformation, he discovers this infidelity, creating an immediate fracture in their marriage. Despite promising Vanessa he wouldn’t harm Adam, Fisk secretly imprisons her lover in a basement cell — technically keeping his word not to kill him while still exacting his own twisted form of revenge.

As the couple attends therapy sessions with Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), their attempts at reconciliation reveal deeper trust issues, with Vanessa increasingly suspicious about Adam’s whereabouts. By Episode 7 of Daredevil: Born Again, Vanessa finds herself at a crucial crossroads, torn between her lingering resentment toward Wilson and their shared history. The decision she ultimately makes will not only define their marriage going forward but also dramatically reshape the power dynamics of New York City’s criminal underworld.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 7

Episode 7 puts Vanessa’s loyalty to the ultimate test through an unexpected encounter with Luca (Patrick Murney), one of the criminal lieutenants who previously answered to her during Fisk’s absence. Having grown increasingly frustrated with Mayor Fisk’s new political agenda and disrespect of the established order, Luca approaches Vanessa with a bold proposition. During their private meeting, he articulates what has been on her mind, that things ran more efficiently with her in control. The implication is clear: with Fisk out of the picture, Vanessa could reclaim her position of power within their criminal organization, working alongside Luca rather than being sidelined by her husband’s political aspirations.

The proposal appears particularly tempting for Vanessa because of the genuine tension in her marriage. Her suspicions about Adam’s fate and Fisk’s continued secrecy have created a widening emotional gulf between them. As such, Luca offers Vanessa a potential return to power and freedom from a relationship that has become increasingly strained.

Vanessa Fisk Bets Everything on Her Marriage in Daredevil: Born Again

After her meeting with Luca, Vanessa sends a text message with an address. This communication appears to set up an assassination attempt against her husband, suggesting she’s chosen to side with Luca against Fisk. The tension builds as we see Fisk dining alone at Bamonte’s Restaurant, creating the perfect opportunity for Luca to strike. However, the moment Luca pulls his gun to kill the mayor, Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan), Fisk’s loyal right-hand man, emerges from the shadows and murders Luca instead. Despite the corpse on the restaurant’s floor, Fisk continues to eat calmly, telling Buck to “call Vanessa and ask if she’d like me to bring her home some wine.” The dialogue seemignly confirms that the couple had orchestrated this elaborate trap together.

The execution of Luca reveals the disturbing truth about the Fisks’ marriage. Despite their conflicts, Wilson and Vanessa remain fundamentally united in their approach to threats and power. Their relationship thrives through shared manipulation and violence. The episode cleverly leads viewers to believe Vanessa might betray Fisk, only to reveal that their bond is darkly strengthened when they join forces to eliminate their enemies. By choosing to warn Fisk about Luca’s intentions, Vanessa demonstrates her ultimate loyalty to their partnership, however dysfunctional it may be.

Daredevil: Born Again has not yet fixed the Fisks’ marriage, as Vanessa remains blissfully ignorant of Adam’s fate. Still, by betraying Luca when she had the chance to seize the Kingpin’s power, Vanessa proves she’s willing to do what it takes to salvage her relationship with Wilson. We’ll see in the upcoming episodes if Vanessa’s determination will survive the reveal of where Adam is being kept and what Wilson is doing to a man she once fell in love with. Nevertheless, in Episode 7 of Daredevil: Born Again, Wilson and Vanessa are closer than ever since the Kinpin’s return to New York City.

