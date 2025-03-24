Marvel’s Charlie Cox Reveals Injury Sustained During Daredevil’s Most Iconic Scene

Charlie Cox sustained a finger injury while filming the legendary hallway fight sequence from the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil, a scene that has since become one of the most celebrated moments in superhero television history. The actor shared this behind-the-scenes revelation during a recent GQ “Action Replay” video where he and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio rewatched pivotal moments from the original series. The corridor fight, which appeared in the second episode of Season 1, revolutionized action choreography in streaming television through its ambitious one-shot approach and gritty realism, setting a standard that subsequent Marvel productions have tried to match. As the actor reprises his role in Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again, his candid reflections offer fans new insight into the physical challenges behind creating one of the character’s defining moments.

“We shot it very early on,” Cox explained. “It’s the end of Episode 2, but I was still playing catch up in terms of all of the stunts and getting used to doing some martial arts. I was not really in a position to do much of that particular fight because it all takes place as an oner [aka one-shot sequence]. In one of the early takes, I swung a punch and caught my little finger on the pole. I got injured in that fight scene.” While talking about his physical challenges during Season 1 of Daredevil, Cox also praised his stunt double, Chris Brewster. “And Chris is, like, doing a hundred moves over the course of the day.”

“Do you know that microwave that hits the guy in the head?” Cox asked D’Onofrio during the scene, highlighting a moment Daredevil uses a microwave to hit a goon in his head. “I’ve signed about 10 microwaves.” This offhand comment reveals the extraordinary level of detail that fans have celebrated from the sequence, with some viewers chasing Cox during conventions for the actor to sign their microwaves.

Daredevil: Born Again Continues the Legacy of Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again, which premiered on March 4, 2025, on Disney+, directly continues the story established in the Netflix series while integrating the titular character more firmly into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. The revival arrives after a substantial creative overhaul that saw Marvel Studios canonizing the Netflix productions, replacing the original showrunners, and revamping the series’ approach midway through production. After filming nearly six episodes under the previous creative team, Marvel brought in Dario Scardapane, a writer from Netflix’s The Punisher, to serve as showrunner. In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, the revival has brought back several original cast members, including Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye), creating a stronger sense of continuity between the two iterations.

The first four episodes of the nine-episode first season have already established significant story developments, with the show picking up several years after the Netflix finale. The series opens with the shocking murder of Foggy Nelson at the hands of Bullseye, leading Murdock to temporarily abandon his Daredevil persona. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk has been elected mayor of New York City, creating a new power dynamic between the longtime adversaries. Daredevil: Born Again has received positive reviews due to its mature tone and character-driven storytelling, with Cox and D’Onofrio’s performances drawing particular praise.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday.

