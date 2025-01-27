Daredevil: Born Again Boss Reveals Why Marvel Scrapped First Version of New Series

Daredevil: Born Again will push beyond its Netflix predecessor’s noir roots into a grittier crime drama territory, according to showrunner Dario Scardapane. Speaking with SFX Magazine, per GamesRadar, Scardapane outlined his vision for evolving Marvel’s street-level hero series from its previous incarnation, explaining how the new version of the show evolved into something that draws from classic crime films and television. The creative shift comes as part of the show’s significant overhaul following the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which saw the production pivot from what was initially described as a procedural drama to a more ambitious crime saga. This transformation aligns with Marvel Studios’ recent push toward more mature content, as seen in series like Echo, while maintaining connections to the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I really feel that Netflix’s Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story,” Scardapane explained, highlighting influences from The Sopranos and classic ’90s crime tales. The showrunner, who previously worked on The Punisher, emphasized that while the Netflix series excelled in many areas, the new show aims to strike a different tone. “There is more fun in the moments with these characters and a lot less navel-gazing than before,” he noted, suggesting a departure from the philosophical discussions that characterized earlier seasons.

The production team’s approach to pacing and action represents another significant evolution. “One of our edicts was longer scenes,” Scardapane recalled of his time on The Punisher. “You had these long five-page scenes of characters hashing it out in order to make space between these massive action sequences. The way stuff has evolved since then, we’re able to do big action sequences at a lot more pace.”

Daredevil: Born Again Is Reshaping Marvel’s Street-Level Universe

Play video

The transformation of Daredevil for Disney+ reflects broader changes in how Marvel Television approaches superhero content. While the Netflix era of Marvel television was revolutionary for its time, technological advancements and evolving audience expectations have created opportunities for more ambitious storytelling. This rehaul comes at a crucial moment for Marvel Studios, as it works to integrate its grittier, street-level characters into the larger MCU while maintaining their distinct tones.

The decision to embrace a darker aesthetic on Disney+, traditionally known for family-friendly content, marks a significant shift in streaming strategy. Scardapane’s reference to ’90s crime films suggests Born Again is closer to Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets or Abel Ferrara’s King of New York than traditional superhero fare. This approach could help distinguish the series from other MCU content while honoring the character’s comic book roots, where Matt Murdock’s stories often intersected with organized crime narratives.

Finally, the creative team’s emphasis on maintaining darker elements while increasing the storytelling pace reiterates how action-focused the revival series will be. By moving away from what Scardapane described as “two characters in a room talking about what a hero is,” the series appears positioned to deliver a more dynamic viewing experience while still exploring complex themes through action rather than exposition. This could set a new standard for how Marvel approaches its street-level heroes, potentially influencing future projects featuring characters from the former Netflix universe.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4th on Disney+.