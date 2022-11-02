Daredevil Stunt Double Teases Massive Unused Hallway Fight

One of the staples found throughout all three seasons of Daredevil was a well-crafted hallway fight. In the case of the Man Without Fear, the filmmakers behind the series did whatever they could to ensure each of their hallways fights was a single take. The fight sequences were so prominent, those behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law even went out of their way to study them before Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) showed up in the Disney+ series.

Before the series was axed, stuntman Chris Brewster and his team were working on the show's next big hallway fight, one he calls the biggest the series would have seen.

"Before they canceled Daredevil, the stunt team and I created the most epic single-shot hallway fight in history. We were ready to absolutely blow the first three 'oners' away with this one," Brewster said in a new chat with Average Being. "It was going to be an absolutely epic work of art. We designed the most creative texas switches, the most dynamic character-driven choreography, and the most innovative camera work any of us have ever imagined. I still have the blueprints, notes, and references. Hopefully, we get the chance to put it on screen someday."

Why didn't Daredevil get his own hallway fight in She-Hulk?

It's pretty self-explanatory, but She-Hulk filmmakers wanted to ensure Jenn Walters (Tatiana Maslany) remained in the spotlight in her own show. That's why the hero interrupted the vigilante's corridor battle in the most hilarious way possible.

"We have to keep reminding people that this is Jen's show, this is She-Hulk's show," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao explained in a recent interview with Marvel.com. "Everything in the show is like, how can we either subvert a trope or defy expectations or ground something in funny reality. That's kind of the ethos of the show. So of course, it was just natural for this show, being so meta, that we would acknowledge and tease the classic Daredevil hallway fight. But then, of course, we would have to undercut it with our girl, She-Hulk."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

