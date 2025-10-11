Daredevil’s Next MCU Appearance Confirmed

It looks like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman is pulling out all of the stops as it gears up for season 2. With an official Fall 2026 release date, it would appear that we can also count on seeing introductions from Venom, Gwen Stacy, as well as anticipated returns from Norman and Harry Osborn, Doc Oc, and even villains Chameleon and Scorpion.

Another fan favorite is also returning for season 2, with Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil. And what’s better? He’s coming back in his classic red suit. Mark one down for nostalgic fan service that we actually enjoy. Sometimes it’s nice to have those familiar touchstones in an alternate universe, especially in an animated series that takes place in a much different universe than the one we’ve come to know and love as we watch Tom Holland’s Spider-Man web swing throughout the MCU.

What Can We Expect From Season 2?

Well, we already know that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman is taking place in a different timeline, with the writers of the show totally reimagining certain characters while also bringing together ones we never anticipated interacting with one another. Aunt May is still Peter’s parental figure, and he’s still friends with Harry Osborn. But we don’t get Tony Stark in this universe; instead, we see Norman Osborn, or the Green Goblin, in the role of Peter’s mentor. And don’t expect to see Gwen Stacy or MJ as Peter’s love interest—this timeline gives us Pearl Pangan. You’ll also see Wave alongside Nico Minoru from the Runaways comic.

After season 1 ended on several intense cliffhangers and big reveals (like the fact that Peter’s father, Richard, isn’t actually dead, but is instead very much alive and also in prison), Peter seems to be doubling down on his desire to protect his city as he grows into the role of Spiderman, taking down small-time jerks and bigger villains alike, while also getting a desperately needed suit upgrade. And we know that we will also be getting the introduction to the symbiote, Venom, as well as finally meeting this universe’s Gwen Stacy.

What are your thoughts on the differing Spidermans that we see in the MCU and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman? Do you have a favorite?