Netflix Releases The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Blooper Reel

Just because The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance features a cast of puppets doesn’t mean that bloopers don’t happen. They do and Netflix has released the official blooper reel for it’s The Dark Crystal prequel series featuring just under three minutes of what can only be described as unadulterated joy as the cast, crew, and puppeteers bringing to life the Gelfling, the Skeksis, and the Poddlings that make up the expansive fantasy world delightfully goof up in character — and sometimes just have a bit of good-natured fun on set. It’s a thing you have to see for yourself, and you can do so in the video above.

As you can see in the short video, despite the sometimes heavy moments in Age of Resistance there was quite a bit of lightheartedness and fun on set. Many of the actual bloopers seem to revolve around real errors. The ears fall off the Gelfling puppets a couple of times in the video while in another great moment Taron Egerton actually flubs in character as Rian, with the character looking the wrong way a couple of times in a take. There are also delightful moments of cast just having fun, such a great bit of Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel) and the poddling Hup (Victor Yerrid) dancing and one of a Skeksis declaring “Eric, I’m acting!” and, later, one sings Celine Dion’s “All by Myeslf”. It’s puppets. Doing bloopers. It’s amazing.

The real, non-blooper Age of Resistance is also pretty amazing, if critics are to be believed. The series is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% rating on the Tomatometer. Audiences have been pretty impressed as well, with the series enjoying a 945 audience score. Also pleased with Age of Resistance is Lisa Henson, daughter of The Dark Crystal creator Jim Henson. In a recent interview, Henson said thinks her father would be happy with the prequel series as well.

“I feel confident that he would like it and be really happy,” Henson said. “And I think he’d feel happy that other people are doing it, because he really wanted his projects to be passed on to other people. He was thrilled when Frank Oz directed The Muppets Take Manhattan, because he could move on to other things. I was talking with [Muppeteer] Dave Geolz on set; he had worked on the film and then came on the show to puppeteer Baffi, and he was so flattering about the way we were making the series. He said that the spirit on set felt very true to the heyday of Jim and the Muppets.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is now streaming on Netflix.

