Netflix Cancels The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance After One Season

It's a sad day in Thra -- or at least for fans of Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Netflix has cancelled The Dark Crystal prequel series after just one season on the streaming platform. News of the cancellation comes over a year after the series' debut and was confirmed by Jim Henson Company CEO and executive producer Lisa Henson in a statement that thanked fans for their support and noted that they were looking for another way to continue the story.

"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," the statement read (via io9). "We know We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program."

Netflix also released a statement about the show's cancellation.

"We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world," Netflix's statement read. "We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend."

Writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach also took to social media to acknowledge the series' cancellation.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance followed the adventures of three young Gelfling -- Rian, Brea, and Deet -- as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behind the Skeksis' rise to power. The series was directed by Louis Leterrier and featured a star-packed voice cast featuring Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Split and Glass standout Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the three main characters. The trio is joined by Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

