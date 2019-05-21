Dark Crystal Prequel Reveals Release Date on Netflix, New Photos

The Netflix revival of Jim Henson‘s cult classic The Dark Crystal is coming soon. The streaming platform just announced the release date of the 10-episode prequel series officially titled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, alongside a batch of new photos showing us our best look yet of the return to Thra.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is set to premiere on Netflix on August 30th, taking viewers back to the imaginative world that Henson created in the original film from 1982. Check out the new photos below featuring new characters Rian, Deet, and Brea voiced by Aaron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Anya Taylor-Joy respectively.

Fans have been clamoring for a new installment to The Dark Crystal ever since the original film released over 30 years ago. But after Henson’s passing and development issues with plans for a sequel, the property was put on the back burner for years.

Director Louis Leterrier, who previously helmed The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me, signed on with Netflix to bring the prequel series to life. Now, fans will finally get to experience Henson’s epic fantasy world with updated technology, but still embracing the classic puppetry techniques that made the original film a classic.

All ten episodes will run about an hour long each, according to Netflix.

Check out the updated synopsis below:

“Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

All ten episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will be available on Netflix on August 30th.

Skeksis Banquet

Deet

Brea Researches Mother Aughra

Rian

The Scroll-Keeper

The Scientist