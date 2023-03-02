Dave Season 3 Reveals First Teaser and FX Release Date

Dave Season 3 is almost here – and we know that from the new teaser trailer for the show, which has been released by FX. Watch it below!

The teaser for Dave Season 3 is another comedic misdirect like the teasers for previous seasons. This time, a rolling tumbleweed is made to look like the hairdo of Dave "Lil' Dicky" Burd, and we watch it roll its way across the US-of-A, in a montage meant to represent the path of the tour that Lil' Dicky set out on at the end of Season 2. After going everywhere from rap concert venues to line dancing bars, to gentlemen's clubs, the teaser finally comes around to the moment where the tumbleweed of hair rolls down a desert road smacking into the decorative tour bus of the actual Lil' Dicky, and his best buddy/bus driver, GaTa. The teaser ends with GaTa telling Dicky "Your hair is everywhere," before confessing, "I don't even have a license."

This teaser for Dave Season 3 perfectly encapsulates what this series is all about. Although often compared to Donald Glover's Atlanta, Dave has been unabashedly weirder in metaphoric visuals and oscillating line between reality and surreality. Dave is also, clearly, more meta in its semi-true account of how real life musician Dave Burd left the Philadelphia area and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career, ultimately breaking out with his comedic rap persona "Lil' Dicky" and bonding with his real-life hype man/co-rapper GaTa.

Dave Season 3 will see Dicky traveling on tour – but more importantly, Dicky will be looking to also heal some emotional rifts. Season 1 saw Dicky breakup with his girlfriend Ally (Taylor Misiak); Season 2 saw him struggling to get over the breakup and date, whle also trying to find inspiration for the next stage in his musical career. Well, the latter issue got solved, but Dave still has the immense challenge of finding true love, while living the rap life. The two thematic concepts collide in the decorations for Dicky's tour bus, and the title of his "Looking for Love Tour".

Like previous seasons, Dave Season 3 will be packed with celebrity cameos. Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker were all confirmed for camoes – with even more surprises in store for viewers: "That's just a fraction [of the guest stars] and the fraction I haven't named, will blow you away," Lil' Dicky teased at the TCA presentation.

Dave Season 3 premieres on FX on April 5th.