DC Comics' Naomi Adds New Cast Members

Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship's Naomi pilot has added five new members to the cast, including Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), and Daniel Puig (The System). Naomi has also brought on Queen Sugar and Ozark director Amanda Marsalis to helm and co-executive produce the pilot, who has also worked on Westworld, Umbrella Academy, and more (via Variety). The new additions join Kaci Walfall, who will play the lead role in the series, Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith, and Cranston Johnson, and you can find out more about the newest cast members below.

Watson will play the role of Greg, Naomi's adoptive father a military veteran who is married to Jennifer and looks at Naomi as the "perfect daughter". Jennifer will be played by Makkar, who teaches linguistics at the town military base and dotes on her bright and gifted daughter.

Jones joins the show as Annabell, Naomi's "fiercely loyal classmate and best friend who is unafraid of telling Naomi hard truths." It is also noted that she is supportive of Naomi's search for answers after the mysterious event.

Aidan Gemme will play the role of Jacob, Annabelle's sweet, shy, and slightly nerdy boyfriend who treats her like a queen. Puig will play the role of Nathan, a high school jock who dated Naomi before she ended things, though he still shares an "undeniable chemistry" with her.

The show is being written and executive produced by DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship. DuVernay's Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

The series will follow Naomi's journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core, and once she starts investigating what happened, her world will experience some shakeups as well.

Naomi is of course based on the character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, who created the character in 2019. In the comics Naomi's world was ravaged after years of abuse to the Earth caused the planet's protective layer to completely collapse, subjecting it to massive radiation. Several individuals, 29 in fact were given powerful abilities, and most of them went to war. One of the new castings includes Zumbado, who in the books ends up conquering a large portion of the world.

