DC's Stargirl: Courtney and Cameron Get Closer in "Frenemies Chapter Five: The Thief" Clip (Exclusive)

The third season of DC's Stargirl is well underway with the JSA dealing with what might be one of their biggest challenges to date: solving the mystery of the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler. But the season hasn't been all dealing with challenges, especially when it comes to the budding romance between Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone). We recently saw Cameron open up to Courtney about his powers, bringing the pair closer than ever. Now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, we get to see that relationship blossom a bit more.

In clip, which you can check out in the video above, Cameron and Courtney share a kiss after he walks her home — and after Courtney offers to help find out more about his powers.

The relationship between Courtney and Cameron delivers on the slow burn that fans have been watching unfold over the course of the show's first two seasons and, according to Bassinger, while it's a positive development for Courtney, it also fits in with some of the challenges she's facing in terms of her friendships and team dynamics as well.

"There's so much push and pull, even when it comes to Cindy. She wants to trust her, but then there are some red flags so she feels pressure that maybe she's wrong … and then looking at Cameron, the 'Camney' relationship, she wants to tell him the truth, but she feels like she can't and there's people telling her that she can't," Bassinger previously told us. "So, there's so much push and pull that she's having to face. And so many obstacles that she can't help but get emotional."

Fans should prepare for that emotional ride to carry all the way through the season finale as well so if fans had to turn on their nightlights last season, they might want their tissues this time around.

"I just watched the finale, and I was bawling," Bassinger said. "I had to walk out of the room because I was crying so hard."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies— Chapter Five: The Thief" airs October 5th. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.