DC's Stargirl "Frenemies Chapter Ten The Killer" Synopsis Released

The third season of DC's Stargirl has seen the young JSA take on their biggest challenge yet as they investigate the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler and it's an investigation that has taken some interesting turns — particularly with the discovery that someone has been watching them via cameras hidden all over Blue Valley. But now, a new synopsis for "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer" hints that we may finally get the identity of the killer and it seems like in the process, there's going to be some major developments for everyone involved.

From the sound of things, Mike and Jakeem will make a major discovery while Paula and Larry decide to handle things on their own. Considering that Paula and Larry are former Injustice Society members who have been trying to be good guys this season, that could either be a very good thing or a catastrophic one. You can check out the synopsis below.

THE AFTERMATH — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) forces Pat (Luke Wilson) and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Joy Osmanski) and Larry (Neil Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer" airs November 9th.

Who do you think the killer is this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!