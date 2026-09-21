Eliza Dushku Might Secretly Be the Queen of Cult TV, And These Three Shows Confirm It

Cult television shows might not always be huge hits with a massive number of fans, but they certainly feel like they have more followers than most series because of how passionate those people are. These are the shows that, whether they rack up impressive ratings or not, have followings of folks who will do anything for them. They will start petitions, attend conventions, and continue to post online about a show long after it has gone off the air. Some of the most notable cult shows ever include Pushing Daisies, Party Down, Community, and Firefly. With an impressive set of TV series like that, there are plenty of actors who are most associated with cult TV shows. Nathan Fillion, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kristen Bell are a few of those names, but it feels like Eliza Dushku has the best case for being the queen of cult television thanks to an impressive resume.

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Eliza Dushku’s film career is most remembered for the likes of Bring It On and Wrong Turn, but her TV career is something else entirely. She has been part of not one, but three of the best cult shows to ever grace the small screen, which is something nobody can really match.

Eliza Dushku Was On One Of The Greatest Cult Shows Ever

The most obvious standout element of Eliza Dushku’s cult TV resume comes from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. While it is one of the longest-running sci-fi shows in history, it still maintains its status as a cult classic because the fanbase has never stopped showing their love for it. To this day, you can find them constantly talking about Buffy the Vampire Slayer online. No matter what else the actors go on to do, they remain connected to the series. Eliza Dushku’s role as Faith Lehane will forever be iconic to those fans.

Dushku first debuted as Faith early in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 3 as a slayer similar to the titular character. She was, in many ways, the focal point of that season, before eventually returning for smaller arcs, including taking on more of a villainous role, down the line. Dushku appeared in 20 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Faith and then came back for six episodes of the spin-off series, Angel. Her cult status goes beyond the show as well, with Faith starring in a comic series titled Angel & Faith.

Faith was even granted her surname through a role-playing game as the character lives on. You would be hard-pressed to find a show with a stronger cult following than Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff, yet it was only the beginning of what turned Eliza Dushku into a cult TV legend.

Eliza Dushku Followed That Up With Two Short-Lived Cult Classics

Interestingly, there was actually talk of producing a spin-off series about Faith. Discussions were held as Buffy the Vampire Slayer was nearing the end of its run, and Angel writer Tim Minear explained the premise: “It would have been Faith, probably on a motorcycle, crossing the earth, trying to find her place in the world.” Alas, Eliza Dushku wanted to do something new and opted to tackle fresh roles once the show concluded, which is how she ended up on her second cult TV series.

That show was Tru Calling, which feels like a legitimate cult classic because the audience for it wasn’t large and it only lasted two seasons, yet those fans do love it. The premise was wild, centering on Dushku as Tru Davies, a medical school student who learns that she has the power to communicate with a corpse and relive the day, often helping them save their lives or to aid someone close to them. The time-bending skill made for some intriguing episodes, especially since Tru wasn’t always successful.

Tru Calling wasn’t a major hit, but it did boast a great cast that also included Zach Galifianakis, Matt Bomer, Lizzy Caplan, Eric Christian Olsen, and more. After two seasons, the show was canceled, and Dushku did some movies and a few smaller series appearances before teaming back up with Joss Whedon (creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer) for Dollhouse.

Dollhouse was one of those shows that seemed destined for cult status. The show centered on a corporation that ran underground operations featuring “Dolls,” who could be programmed with specific skills and traits for a short time, which made them useful for assassinations, heists, and more. Dushku played the protagonist, Echo, as one of the Dolls who starts to become self-aware. Dollhouse was well-liked, but its low ratings meant that it was canceled as its second season was wrapping up.

While not on the same level as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, both Tru Calling and Dollhouse have strong cult followings. The fact that Eliza Dushku starred on all three is enough to cement her status as the queen of cult TV.