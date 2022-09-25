Dead to Me Final Season Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, took place yesterday and the streaming site shared everything from new looks at their upcoming shows and fun bloopers to exciting trailers and the reveal of new projects. Netflix has many returning shows to look forward to, including the third and final season of Dead To Me. The dark comedy stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, and fans are eager to see how their story wraps up.

"All roads have led to this. The final season of Dead to Me premieres November 17, only on Netflix," Netflix shared on YouTube. You can watch the trailer below:

The official announcement of the third and final season came from Netflix on Twitter. "The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season," Netflix tweeted back in 2020.

Previously, creator Liz Feldman confirmed that production on the final episodes of Dead to Me had been completed back in April, writing in a tweet: "And... that's a wrap on @deadtome Season 3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. F-king. S-t. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini knocked it out of the park. Can't to share it with you. ♥️" The Netflix series hasn't released new episodes since 2020 but was previously a critical darling. Across its first two seasons, the show has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, three Writer's Guild of America Awards (winning one), and Critics' Choice Television Awards.

The first season of Dead to Me told the story of Jen (Applegate), a real estate agent and mother whose world is turned upside-down when her husband is killed in a hit-and-run. Attending a grief support group she meets the eccentric and cheerful Judy (Cardellini), and the two become fast friends. However, Judy has some dark secrets hidden under the surface, and neither her nor Jen are exactly as they seem. The duo has formed quite a bond over the course of their time together.

In 2021, Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she wrote. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said "'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo"

The third and final season of Dead To Me returns to Netflix on November 17th.