‘Deadly Class’ Head to Vegas Next Week In Adaptation of Fan-Favorite Story From the Comics

Next week’s episode of SYFY’s Deadly Class will adapt one of the most talked-about issues of the comic book series it’s based on.

In the final moments of this week’s episode, Billy suggests that Marcus join him on a road trip to Las Vegas — and for fans of the comics by Rick Remender, Wes Craig, Lee Loughridge, and Rus Wooton, that can only mean one thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Deadly Class, titled “Mirror People.”

In an episode that paid some serious homage to The Breakfast Club, Deadly Class did not put Billy into detention with most of his friends. Instead, he headed home for the weekend to spend some quality time with his family — only to learn almost immediately that his family was living in poverty brought about by his abusive father’s compulsive gambling.

After he confronted his dad about it, Billy got the crap kicked out of him for his troubles and limped back to Kings Dominion. There, he explained to Marcus that his father had essentially “sold” him to Kings as payment of debts to some mobsters he owed money. Now, it seemed, the whole thing would be for naught as his dad now owes even more money to a second set of gangsters.

Billy tells Marcus that his mother and sister “won’t survive him,” him being Billy’s dad.

And that is when he proposes a road trip to Vegas — to murder his father.

Last week, the series teased “finals week,” a story from the comics that, if adapted faithfully, will mean the end of the road for more than a couple of the characters fans have come to know and love. That story was teased more or less in abstraction, as a thing that will come someday, though. The Vegas story is coming basically right now, as evidenced by a tweet from showrunner Rick Remender, who also wrote the comics:

Tonight we get a small hint at Saya’s mystery. Next week: VEGAS. #DeadlyClass pic.twitter.com/aXDPC3IksC — Rick Remender (@Remender) February 6, 2019

So…next week, folks.

Deadly Class airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.