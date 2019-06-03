Deadly Class Stars Recreate Iconic 80s Movie Poster

The characters of Deadly Class are living in the ’80s, so it’s only appropriate that two of the series’ most dangerous and deadly villains — Viktor (Sean Depner) and Shabnam (Isaiah Lehtinen) — got together on set to recreate an instantly-recognizable (at least to those of us over 35) movie poster from the era. Given the differences in their sizes and builds, it would not be entirely unfair to compare Depner and Lehtinen standing side by side to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins on a normal day — let alone one in which the pair are wearing matching white outfits and posing like the film’s poster.

Granted, the matching white outfits here are martial arts gis and not the fancy white suits worn on the poster, but we’ll take it anyway with the two actors perfectly mimicking the movie poster’s body language. Now, if only they had sunglasses…indoors and during assassin training. Well, maybe that would not work as well as we might think. In any event, the image appeared on social media, and it wasn’t long before a fan account asked the pair what they were doing in the picture. Giving just this side of no real information, and yet the perfect response, Depner said, “We’re Twins.”

You can see the Twins movie poster below. That film was released in 1988, the year after Deadly Class season one took place, but that’s fine — during our set visit we spotted a VHS tape labeled for a WrestleMania event that took place several years later. In Twins, Schwarzenegger and DeVito play fraternal twins named Vincent and Julius who were separated at birth. They were created via a biological experiment, and the shady folks behind it told their mother (Bonnie Bartlett) the babies had died. Years later Vincent (DeVito), an unscrupulous street hustler, ekes out a living in Los Angeles. Julius (Schwarzenegger), raised by a scientist (Tony Jay), grows up humble, intelligent and strong, but very naive about the larger world. When Julius learns of his mother and brother, he heads to Los Angeles to find his family.

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, Deadly Class follows a homeless, disillusioned teen recruited into King’s Dominion, a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon prove to be vital.

There is still no word on a second season for Deadly Class, with some fans worried enough about the series’ future to have pre-emptively launched a “Save Deadly Class” petition.