Adult Swim to Make Big Changes By Bringing Back Classic Series

Adult Swim has come a long way since first premiering on Cartoon Network in 2001, becoming not just the home for some of the cable network’s biggest series, but helping to bring back Toonami from the grave as well. This year sees the likes of Rick and Morty making a comeback for its ninth season, along with a new spin-off focusing on President Curtis, though the programming block is planning to make some big changes to some of its classics as well. Airing every day, Adult Swim routinely focuses on big classic series via reruns, and some of the biggest original shows are set to see some changes.

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Beginning on Monday, June 8th, Teenage Euthanasia will be taking a break from Adult Swim, though the Cartoon Network block is replacing one original classic with another for the 12:30 AM timeslot. The story of Dethklok, aka Metalocalypse, will be taking over for its “cousin” beginning next month. The return of Nathan Explosion and his death metal band isn’t the only big change that Adult Swim is planning for this summer, however. 12 Oz Mouse will also be returning to Cartoon Network, though you’ll need to wake up pretty early in the morning to catch it. The story of the bizarre rodent will take the spot of Tom Goes To The Mayor at 4:30 AM, making for another big schedule change.

Will Adult Swim Classics Return With New Episodes?

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While classic Adult Swim originals are bringing back their reruns, many animation fans might be wondering if the likes of Metalocalypse and 12 Oz. Mouse will make a comeback. To start, Dethklok’s creator Brendon Small has shot down the idea of the band returning for new episodes following the final film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. Despite this, Small hasn’t put the band and his series behind him, as the animator will still take to the road to perform some of Dethklok’s greatest hits live. On the other hand, 12 Oz. Mouse came to an end in 2021 with its third season, not picked up for an additional season. Creator of this original animated show, Matt Maiellaro, has not created a tour like Small, though the legacy of the series continues to this day, all the same.

Luckily, Adult Swim might not be continuing some of its classic series with new installments, but the programming block isn’t looking to end its run anytime soon. Since its original debut decades ago, the home for Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force has only expanded. What once was meant as only a late night affair has since become so big and popular that Cartoon Network has it playing in late afternoons, housing major adult-animated series such as Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and more. With Rick and Morty even receiving an upcoming film, Adult Swim’s influence only appears to be growing.

What do you think of Adult Swim’s upcoming changes to its schedule this summer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

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