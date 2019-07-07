Arrest Made in Death of Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day

An arrest has officially been made in the death of Dennis Day, a former Mouseketeer whose remains were first discovered earlier this year. The Oregonian is reporting that 36-year-old Daniel James Burda was apprehended by police on Friday, in connection to the Mickey Mouse Club star’s death. The Oregon State Police says that Burda faces charges that include manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, and identity theft.

Burda served as a handyman for Day and his husband, Henry “Ernie” Caswell, in their home in Phoenix, Oregon. Burda would reportedly occasionally stay in the couple’s house beginning in May of last year, in exchange for helping with yard work and other household tasks. Caswell reportedly told police that Day did not like having Burda in their home, but it’s unknown exactly why.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just find that I’m saddened for Dennis.” Kirk Pederson, a friend of Day and Caswell who initially introduced them to Burda, told The Oregonian. “I’m saddened for Ernie. I’m also sad for Dan. I could never imagine this episode would be part of my life.”

Court records show that Burda has a bit of a criminal history, with convictions for sodomy, robbery, and assault that go back a decade. In one instance from January 2018, Burda reportedly justified potentially strangling a girlfriend by telling police that she was “possessed by spirits”.

Day first went missing in July of last year, with his remains ultimately being found by a cadaver dog in the following April. Last month, the remains were officially confirmed to be Day’s, but much is still unknown about the circumstances around his death.

“I eagerly await the end of the investigation,” Sylvia McRae, who was mentored in acting by Day, said. “There’s still so much that doesn’t quite make sense.”

Burda’s arrest is not the only one that has been made in this case, with two women being apprehended late last month on suspicion of stealing Day’s car. Lori Declusin and Wanda Garcia reportedly face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, with Garcia also accused of stealing a brooch from the actor’s home.

What do you think of the latest development in Dennis Day’s death? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!