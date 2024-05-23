Dexter Prequel Finds Its New Dexter Actor, Christian Slater Joins the Cast

The cast for the Dexter prequel series has been revealed. Everyone's favorite serial killer is back once again, but instead of focusing on his present-day exploits, Paramount+ with Showtime is going back in time to Dexter Morgan's early days as an up-and-coming serial killer. The last Dexter series to air on Showtime was Dexter: New Blood in 2021. Unfortunately, Showtime quietly canceled Dexter: New Blood, though it appears the prequel series, previously titled Dexter: Origins, is moving forward with the announcement of its cast. Fans will soon meet the Young Morgan Family, and they've got some A-list actors on board.

Dexter: Original Sin is the title of the new Dexter prequel that takes place 15 years before the events of the original series. Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) will play the titular role of Dexter Morgan; Golden Globe winner Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) will play Harry Morgan, Dexter's adoptive father and homicide detective; and Molly Brown (Senior Year) will play Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan. Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) will return as showrunner and executive producer.

Christian Slater is a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards winner for his role in Mr. Robot. His other credits include Dr. Death, for which he received a Critics Choice nomination, Dirty John and Nymphomaniac, along with cult classics True Romance and Heathers. Slater is currently starring in Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. He can next be seen in Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Patrick Gibson can be seen in Netflix's Shadow and Bone, with his past credits including The OA, Good Girl Jane, and Property of the State, the latter of which earned him the Irish Film and Television Award for Rising Star in 2017. Molly Brown counts Evil, Billions, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in her past credits as well as films including Senior Year and The Good House. She's set to appear in the upcoming independent film Mooch.

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements' radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Clyde Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Michael Lehmann (Heathers), who serves as directing executive producer.

Photo credit Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images; Ted Ely