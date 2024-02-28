Ray Donovan Spinoff From Director Guy Ritchie Coming to Paramount+

After seven seasons of Donovan drama on the streets of Los Angeles and New York, Paramount+ has ordered a European Ray Donovan spinoff series from director and executive producer Guy Ritchie. "Loosely based" on the Emmy-winning Showtime crime drama that starred Liev Schreiber as a professional Hollywood "fixer," The Donovans is based in London and follows a family of fixers who clean up — and cover up — messes of their high-profile clients. Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett scripted the 10-episode series set to premiere on Paramount+ later in 2024.

The synopsis: "With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what's in store tomorrow.

"We're going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world," Bennett said in a statement. "At the same time, I'm totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I'm committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We're going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives."

The Donovans is Ritchie's latest TV effort following his Netflix series The Gentlemen, a spinoff of his 2019 film of the same name, and Gracie, an upcoming ESPN Films docuseries described as an "epic family saga" about the Gracie family that developed Brazilian jiu jitsu.

Added Chris McCarthy, President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios: "Guy Richie and Ronan Bennett are the ideal dream-team to create a new global hit franchise with The Donovans. Guy's riveting and stylish directorial approach combined with Ronan's captivating and brutally authentic writing will transfix audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures."

Richie and Bennett serve as executive producers on The Donovans alongside Yellowstone EP David C. Glasser, who produced 1883, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and the crime dramas Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount+. Also on board as executive producers are Ron Burkle (Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness), Bob Yari (Showtime's Waco: The Aftermath), David Hutkin (Paramount+ original movie Finestkind), and Guy Ritchie producer Ivan Atkinson (Wrath of Man, The Covenant).

Ray Donovan spanned 82 episodes across seven seasons, and concluded with the Showtime original Ray Donovan: The Movie in 2020.

