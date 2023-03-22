Dick Van Dyke Suffers Minor Injuries in One Car Accident

Entertainer Dick Van Dyke was involved in a car accident last week that left the actor with minor injuries. CNN reports the police were called to the scene of an accident in Malibu, CA the morning of Wednesday, March 15th, where officers found a silver Lexus that had collided with a gate. A spokesperson for the Malibu Police Department confirmed to CNN that Dick Van Dyke suffered "minor injuries," but there isn't any word on if the 97-year-old was behind the wheel or merely a passenger. The fire department was notified of the incident, but no other details regarding Van Dyke were provided.

Dick Van Dyke is known for his many roles on television and movies, most notably the titular The Dick Van Dyke Show, and films like Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The Dick Van Dyke Show ran for five seasons between 1961 and 1966, and starred performers like Mary Tyler Moore and Rose Marie. It racked up 15 Emmy Awards, with Van Dyke winning in the categories of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Series (Lead), Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment: Actors and Performers, and Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series.

Dick Van Dyke Makes Surprise Appearance on The Masked Singer

Dick Van Dyke was one of two celebrity guest stars on a recent episode of Fox's The Masked Singer. Van Dyke appeared in the Season 9 premiere episode, and was teased beforehand as "the most legendary, decorated and beloved unmasking" in The Masked Singer's history.

The Masked Singer had Dick Van Dyke come out as a masked gnome, where he sang the famous Billie Holiday song "When You're Smiling" as well as Frank Sinatra's "When You're Smiling." The judges were Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

Van Dyke was ultimately eliminated when the judges guessed superstars like Tony Bennett and Dustin Hoffman instead. Scherzinger, in particular, was brought to tears upon seeing Dick Van Dyke unmask himself, stating, "I love you so much. We love you. The whole world loves you so much. It's an honor to have you on our show. I can't believe you're here. I'm trying to play it cool, but you look so gorgeous. You look so handsome."

Ken Jeong called it the "greatest reveal ever" for The Masked Singer.

Photo credit via Amanda Edwards/Getty Images