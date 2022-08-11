Discovery+ Armie Hammer Documentary Trailer Promises "Dark, Twisted Secrets"

Discovery+ has released a trailer for House of Hammer, an upcoming three-part docuseries investigating the accusations of sexual abuse against the actor as well as his family history with the trailer promising to reveal "dark, twisted secrets" of the Hammer family. The series, which was produced with Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer's aunt, will debut on September 2nd.

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn't hide forever," Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming said in a statement. "This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society."

In 2021, allegations against Hammer surfaced as victims came forward with unsettling allegations of bondage, cannibalism fantasies, rape accusations, and more. Soon after the allegations, the actor was dropped from several projects, including Shotgun Wedding, Billion Dollar Spy, Broadway's The Minutes, and Paramount+'s The Offer. He was also dropped by his agency, WME. Hammer's most recent film was Disney's Death on the Nile, which was completed prior to the scandals.

Discovery+ describes House of Hammer as follows: "Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer's alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.?

House of Hammer debuts September 2nd on discovery+