Disney+ Adds Reboot of Beloved Sitcom

When it comes to streaming, there's no shortage of content with new shows and movies being added to various services each month, and this month, the reboot of one of television's most beloved sitcoms of all time has arrived on Disney+. As of June 15th, the first season of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot is now streaming on Disney+ with all ten episodes the first season available to stream. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

The Wonder Years reboot is set in the same time period of the original series — 1968 to 1973 — but instead of following a white suburban family like the original, Fred Savage-starring series, the reboot follows a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, a key location during the United States' Civil Rights movement. The series, which is narrated by Don Cheadle, is described as being a coming-of-age story that offers a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family through the point of view of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha Williams).

"Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their "wonder years" in a turbulent time."

"The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star, Fred Savage. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage."

As was noted above, The Wonder Years reboot has already been renewed for a second season which is expected to debut this fall.

