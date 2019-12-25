Disney+ Mighty Ducks Reboot Characters Reportedly Revealed

As Disney is in a full sprint to populate their Disney+ streaming platform with new content, they’re eagerly mining their vault of films and shows for new reboots and content that can be made. Among those that they’re reportedly developing is none other than a TV reboot of The Mighty Ducks, the hockey-themed children’s movie from the 1990s. Little has been reported on the series since it was first revealed to be in development (though Disney themselves have not yet confirmed it’s in the works) but now we have some new details thanks to a report on the start of filming and the characters that will appear in the series.

The Illuminerdi reports that production on the series will begin this February in Vancouver with the first season of the series consisting of ten episodes. In addition, the outlet notes that the kids on the new hockey team “will have a hidden talent that is initially viewed as a detriment. Only after being introduced to hockey and teamwork will they discover all of their hidden potential and flourish.” The site also has breakdowns for two of these characters, which read:

“Adib Samitar/”Sam” is an 11 to 13 year old African American or Somali boy. Sam has mastered skateboard riding and always does things his way. The thrill-seeker rarely turns down a challenge, even deciding to befriend Evan after a violent collision on his trusty board. He joins the squad after realizing that he will be allowed to be a renegade.”

“Jaden Koobler/”Koob” is an 11 to 13 year old boy, who is said to be heavyset. Koob will never be mistaken for an Olympian, but instead is a hardcore video game player whose skin is pale from long hours of marathon gaming in his downstairs man cave. Though he rarely breaks focus from his monitors, he proves to have an almost superhuman level of dexterity and reflexes that are worthy of a kung-fu master. Koob is wary of joining the squad and will need to be dragged out of his safe space.”

Other characters expected to appear in the series will be the lead character, a 13 year old boy that gets kicked off the junior division Mighty Ducks team, prompting his mom to help him start his own team. Who will play either of these roles or the two listed above remains to be seen, and whether they will have a connection to the original movie is also unclear.

Steven Brill, Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, George Heller and Brad Petrigala will serve as executive producers on the new series. Brill himself wrote the original film for Disney that released in 1992. The movie spawned two sequels in the 90s and a short-lived animated series that took the title literally and focused on humanoid ducks.