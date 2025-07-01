7 Best Romantic Couples in Parks & Recreation, Ranked By Least to Most Successful

There were many romances explored throughout the seven-season run of Parks and Recreation, but some were much more successful than others. Released on NBC between 2009 and 2015, Parks and Recreation, despite receiving mixed reviews in its first season, went on to become one of the most successful, popular, and acclaimed sitcom on TV. Parks and Recreation’s ensemble cast of characters went through many changes during the series, including many of them finding love, contributing to some of the most well-known TV relationships in history.

At the heart of Parks and Recreation was Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler’s perky Deputy Director of the Parks Department in the local government of Pawnee, Indiana. Some of the best storylines involved Leslie Knope dating various characters, or trying to find romance in places she shouldn’t, eventually leading to her settled down with the love of her life. She wasn’t the only character lucky enough to find romance in Parks and Recreation, of course, but not every romantic coupling was as successful as Leslie and Ben (Adam Scott), and some just didn’t work at all.

1) Tom Haverford & Lucy Santo Domingo

Sarcastic and confident Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) was regularly depicted trying to be a ladies’ man, despite his Green Card marriage to Wendy (Jama Williamson) in Parks and Recreation’s early seasons. Tom first met Lucy (Natalie Morales) the day after April’s (Aubrey Plaza) 21st birthday at the Snakehole Lounge, where Lucy worked, and the pair hit it off straight away. After some time apart, they reunited and committed to their relationship, but this had ups and downs because of Tom’s extravagance, ego, and cockiness. Tom and Lucy were a great match – but Lucy perhaps deserved more.

2) Ann Perkins & Chris Traeger

When she debuted in season 1, Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) was in a relationship with Andy (Chris Pratt), but this fell apart pretty quickly, leading her into the arms of Mark Brendanawicz (Paul Schneider). Mark’s departure after season 2 left Ann single, but not for long. She dated Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe), the “perfect human man,” for a while, but unknowingly broke up with him when he returned to Indianapolis. After a long series of failed romances, Ann and Chris finally reunited to have a baby together, which rekindled their own romance, and they eventually moved out of Pawnee together.

3) Donna Meagle & Joe

Donna Meagle (Retta) was perhaps the most confident, self-assured, and romantically put-together character in Parks and Recreation, though her love life rarely had any focus. It wasn’t until season 6’s “One in 8,000” where Joe (Keegan Michael-Key) was introduced as Donna’s ex-boyfriend who she previously parted ways with because of his traditional and “normal” personality. Donna related her and Joe to Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and Tammy (Megan Mullally), but Ron convinced her they were nothing alike and that Joe deserves a chance. Donna and Joe married in season 7 and eventually went on to live a happy life together.

4) Ron Swanson & Diane Lewis

Following three failed marriages to Tammy One (Patricia Clarkson) and Tammy Two (Mullally), Ron Swanson finally met Diane Lewis (Lucy Lawless), the vice principal of a middle school. Diane was the perfect match for Ron’s deadpan and stoic personality, and the pair quickly get married in a no-nonsense ceremony after Diane reveals her pregnancy. Ron and Diane are perfect together, and Ron is a fantastic step-father to Diane’s two children. It was brilliant to see Ron finally be happy in Parks and Recreation after a series of uncomfortable and downright dangerous relationships.

5) April Ludgate & Andy Dwyer

One of the first romances to take center-stage in Parks and Recreation, therefore becoming one of the series’ longest-running relationships, was that between Andy Dwyer (Pratt) and April Ludgate (Plaza). Shortly after April’s 21st birthday, the pair began their relationship and quickly married each other in a ceremony at their own home in season 3, episode 9, “Andy and April’s Fancy Party.” April and Andy never had any hiccups or troubles in their relationship, which persisted far into the future. It was great to see these once-immature characters grow up over Parks and Recreation’s seven-season run.

6) Garry “Jerry” Gergich & Gayle Gergich

Garry “Jerry” “Barry” “Larry” “Terry” Gergich was the butt of most of Parks and Recreation’s jokes – hilariously so – despite being an incredibly sweet, dedicated, and warm-hearted soul. Some of the funniest Jerry-focused jokes centered on his long-running marriage to Gayle (Christine Brinkley), who is beautiful and barely ages a day throughout the flash-forwards in Parks and Recreation’s finale. Characters are often confused about how someone like Jerry met and married someone like Gayle, but the pair are incredibly happy together with their three daughters, which creates some of the series’ funniest moments.

7) Leslie Knope & Ben Wyatt

The relationship at the center of Parks and Recreation is Leslie and Ben’s, which is often depicted as the backbone of the show, and the most successful romance. We watched Leslie and Ben’s relationship blossom, with ups and downs, over the duration of Parks and Recreation, including moments such as their break while she runs for City Council, their trial after breaking Chris’ inter-office romance rules, their engagement, marriage, and pregnancy, and more. Their relationship was real, relatable, and hilarious, and persisted far into the future, where one or both of them had become President of the United States.

