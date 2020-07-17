The Mighty Ducks Disney+ Series Reportedly Begins Filming Next Month

✖

The new Mighty Ducks Disney+ series reportedly begins filming next month. A lot of fans have been chomping at the bit for any news on the new show, and it looks like the information is going to begin to flow more freely as a result of production starting up again. Hollywood North uncovered the filming dates from Vancouver production lists. Mighty Ducks is set to film from August to December as the production tries to make up for the lost time. All fans really know about the reboot is that its set in Minnesota again and a bunch of familiar faces have signed on to return for the Disney+ project.

During the original press announcement from Disney, Emilio Esteves was positioned front and center as a big player in the Mighty Ducks Disney+ tries.

"Emilio Estevez is reprising his iconic role as beloved Coach Gordon Bombay in the new Disney+ original series “The Mighty Ducks.” Based on the ‘90s hit franchise, the 10-episode series will premiere later this year on the streaming service. In addition to starring, Estevez will serve as an executive producer.

The series star couldn’t have sounded happier to be getting the ball rolling toward being back out on the ice with the Mighty Ducks franchise:

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez offered, “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

The veteran actor will join previously announced series regulars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon. Also joining the cast are Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts.

Check out Disney’s synopsis for the series down below:

“In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game."

Are you stoked for more Mighty Ducks? Let us know in the comments!

