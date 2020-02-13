Emilio Estevez and Full Cast of Mighty Ducks Series Confirmed by Disney+

Disney is bringing back The Mighty Ducks franchise in a new series coming to Disney+. The announcement of the Mighty Ducks return left a lot of questions on the table, regarding what the new series would be about, and which cast members of the original film franchise may show up. A rumored logline for the show hit the Internet, as well as a first major casting announcement in Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham. However, today brings huge news for fans of the original Mighty Ducks films: Emilio Estevez has just confirmed that he’s returning as Coach Gordon Bombay in the Mighty Ducks series on Disney+!

Check out the official press announcement released by Disney, announcing Emilio Estevez’s return in The Mighty Ducks Disney+ series:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Emilio Estevez is reprising his iconic role as beloved Coach Gordon Bombay in the new Disney+ original series “The Mighty Ducks.” Based on the ’90s hit franchise, the 10-episode series will premiere later this year on the streaming service. In addition to starring, Estevez will serve as an executive producer.

Here’s a statement from Estevez, regarding his return to the Mighty Ducks franchise:

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” said Emilio Estevez, “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

And now the statement from Disney:

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “For a generation, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

Finally, below you will find the full confirmed cast list for The Mighty Ducks, along with the official synopsis for the show:

“Estevez will join previously announced series regulars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon. Also joining the cast are Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts.

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.”

The Mighty Ducks will stream its 10-episode season later this year.