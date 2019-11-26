Disney+ Finally Adds “Continue Watching” Lists

The hot new streaming service from Disney has finally made the improvement that fans have been calling for since its launch a couple of weeks ago. Unlike Netflix, and basically every other streaming service under the sun, Disney+ didn’t contain an option for users to continue watching titles that they’d already started, whether they be TV shows or movies. It’s been frustrating for fans trying to binge through shows or take a break during the middle of the movie, as they have to search for each title all over again. Fortunately, those struggles are finally over.

Disney+ confirmed to ComicBook.com last week that the “Continue Watching” feature was on the way, and that the plan was to introduce it “shortly,” though no exact timetable was given. It looks like the window of time for Disney’s rollout was much sooner than expected, because the lists are already showing up on several different devices for users.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We can’t confirm whether or not the “Continue Watching” feature is on each and every device at the moment, but it has appeared on both the iOS app and the desktop browser version of the site. Once you enter Disney+ on your preferred platform, the new list should show up close to the top of the page, right after the main categories and originals sections.

This should make binge-watching a lot easier, especially if you’re working through a longer series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars or The Simpsons. This way you won’t have to head to your watchlist and find the exact episode where you left off.

It’s a bit frustrating that the feature wasn’t included with Disney+ at launch, especially when it was a part of the initial test period in the Netherlands. At least it didn’t take Disney long to fix the issue, though, making the overall experience of the streaming service better after just a couple of weeks. Disney+ also added “resume” and “restart” features to previously watched titles last week.

Are you glad Disney+ is finally introducing the “Continue Watching” list? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

