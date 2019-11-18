Disney+ Working on a “Continue Watching” Feature

There have been plenty of complaints about Disney+ through the first week of its existence, ranging from pesky bugs to popular titles being omitted from its lineup. Some of those things can be helped and others can’t. Disney+ can’t do anything about the fact that Star Wars: The Last Jedi and National Treasure are still streaming on Netflix thanks to a previous contract. However, the new service can do something about the missing features that have users complaining, and Disney+ plans to do just that.

One of the biggest complaints against Disney+ so far is the omission of a “Continue Watching” feature. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and other streaming services include a list on their homepages that shows which titles a user is in the middle of. If you’ve been binge-watching a show, the list includes the name of the show and the episode where you left off. If you stop in the middle of a movie, same deal. For whatever reason, Disney+ doesn’t have that feature.

Fortunately, there are plans for that to change sometime in the near future. ComicBook.com has learned that Disney+ is working on the “continue watching” feature and is hoping to launch it on the service shortly. There’s no exact timetable for this addition, so it could arrive later this year or sometime in early 2020. The point its, though, that Disney+ is definitely working toward adding that list in the near future.

It’s entirely possible that the “continue watching” feature, while important, isn’t at the very top of the list for Disney+ at the moment. If there are bugs that affect the streaming quality for certain users or issues keeping people from actually logging in to the service, those things would have to be considered priorities. Making sure people can use the service is more crucial than implementing features.

Sometime soon, however, Disney+ will hope to have both things nailed down.

Has the lack of the “Continue Watching” feature on Disney+ been frustrating? What else have you noticed about the service since it launched? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

