How to Subscribe to Disney+ If You Already Have Hulu

Disney+ has live for a bit over a week now, engrossing users with a truly impressive catalog of content for just $6.99 per month for the standalone Disney+ service. But in a world where streaming services are becoming as plentiful and common as television networks and Disney+ is offering a service bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus in addition to Disney+ for one price, $12.99. But it begs the question: what if you already have Hulu? How do you get Disney+ without having to pay for your services separately? Turns out, it’s not terribly complicated to get Hulu and Disney+ as well as ESPN Plus for that bundle deal.

The overall approach is straightforward. You simply navigate to the Disney+ sign-up page. Once there, you simply enter the email address that you use for existing Hulu account and proceed forward. The service will then issue a $5.99 credit for the existing Hulu account, something they call “a credit against the bundle price in an amount equal to the effective monthly price of your existing subscription.” Once you complete that process, congratulations, you now have Hulu and Disney+.

While that’s a pretty simple and straightforward process, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind. Let’s say you already have the basic, ad-supported Hulu but want to upgrade to Ad-Free. That’s something that you will want to do before you add your Disney+ bundle as once you combine things with Disney+ you won’t be able to change your existing Hulu package. As Ad-Free Hulu is a bit more expensive than the base subscription it does make the bundle a bit more expensive, but only by $6 per month, which for some users may be worth it to have the Ad-Free Hulu experience.

As for why one would want to subscribe to the bundled Disney+, it’s the content that is key. While there is a ton of content on Disney+, it is largely crafted for children and families and while Disney+ will be adding more content for “grown-ups” to expand Disney+’s audience reach, it won’t include R-rated programming. Hulu, however, will soon be the home of all things FX and FXX such as Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC, American Horror Story and more. With the savings provided with the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle provides, subscribers will have a world of content available meaning there’s bound to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Disney+ is now available on most streaming devices. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

