Doctor Who Star Breaks Silence on Their Shocking Exit After Two Seasons

Doctor Who fans are still reeling from Ncuti Gatwa’s surprise exit at the end of season 15, especially when paired with the return of Billie Piper to the franchise (though in what form that will take remains vague). Gatwa’s time on the show was shorter than anticipated, and there are many who feel his time on the show was cut far too short. While we still wait for details on the next season of Doctor Who, Gatwa opened up about the subject of leaving the show in an interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, and he revealed both why he left the show and if he would return to the series somewhere down the line.

As for why he left, Gatwa revealed the main reason was the wear and tear of the role. “I’m getting old, and my body was tired… and I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions,” Gatwa said (H/T Daily Record).

“It’s the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and – because it’s so good – it’s strenuous. It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time,” Gatwa said.

Now, just because he decided his time on the show was done at the moment, it doesn’t mean he isn’t open to returning at some point down the road. When asked about a potential return, Gatwa said, “Never say never,” so at least there’s hope that he could return to the franchise at some point in the future. Many previous Doctors have made returns over the course of the show’s run, especially when there’s a special episode or season finale, so you just never know when Gatwa’s Doctor will show up once more.

In the official announcement of Gatwa’s departure, Gatwa thanked the show’s dedicated fanbase for welcoming him with open arms and for enjoying this journey along the way. “The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can’t thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience,” Gatwa said. “I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

Showrunner Russell T Davies said, “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.”

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Doctor Who as a show and its next Doctor, but you can watch Gatwa’s time as the Doctor right now on Disney+.

