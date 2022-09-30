Disney+ Reveals In The Scoop Friendcation Release Date

In The Scoop is getting a spinoff series and it's coming to Disney+. On Twitter, the streaming platform announced that next month will see a release on October 19. There's some real star power for this season of the show. Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik is joined by Peakboy and V from BTS. The Marvels actor Park Seo-joon will also be along for the ride with Park Hyng-sik as well. These kinds of intimate programs will do numbers with these various massive fanbases. It hasn't been that long since the BTS: Permission to Dance special surprise dropped on DIsney+ Day and their fandom descended on the app. The company is probably hoping for similar returns when it comes to this new lifestyle series. You can check out the poster that Disney released down below!

Here's how Disney describes the upcoming series: "A travel story of Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and BTS V, best friends of the entertainment industry who have maintained a friendship for 10 years."

"In the Scoop: Friendcation, which will be aired in July, is a spin-off of 'In the Scoop' and depicts a travel story of Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and BTS V, best friends of the entertainment industry who have maintained a friendship for 10 years. After a friend's surprise suggestion, they set out on a friendship trip for 3 nights and 4 days, revealing the candid yet trivial daily life of being disarmed as their true 'me' when they are together. Through In the Scoop: Friendcation, a special trip of five friends who have risen to the top of each category, they plan to show their youthful days brighter than on stage."

The BTS special is still there to stream on Disney+ as well. It was filmed in Los Angeles near the end of last year. "LA showcases the live performances of the BTS concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in late 2021 (November 27–28 and December 1–2). The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the Grammy®-nominated music group's hit songs "Dynamite," "Butter," and "Permission to Dance." BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook make up group. The film is produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park."

Will you be watching on Disney+ in October? Let us know down in the comments!