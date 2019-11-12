Lizzie McGuire Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Show on Disney+

The Disney+ streaming service officially launched today, giving fans the chance to experience decades of content from the House of Mouse. This spread includes a wide array of Disney Channel movies and television series, which are taking some on a delightful trip down memory lane. Fans are taking to social media to announce which series they’re streaming first, and it looks like quite a lot of people are tuning into Lizzie McGuire, the beloved series starring Hilary Duff.

Thankfully, fans revisiting Lizzie McGuire comes as a revival of the series is currently filming, and is expected to head to Disney+ in the near future. The new series will see Duff returning to the iconic role, as Lizzie navigates life in her ’30s in New York City.

While the Lizzie revival doesn’t currently have a release date, it certainly seems like fans are taking it upon themselves to revisit the original series. Here are some of our favorite reactions to Lizzie McGuire being on Disney+.

What do I watch first? Hannah Montana? That’s so raven? Lizzie McGuire? Suite life of Zack & Cody? #DisneyPlus — mer (@merrrxo) November 12, 2019

#DisneyPlus is up and you betcha I’m watching Lizzie McGuire pic.twitter.com/vcrww3YwB5 — kat 🎄🎁 (@idkmeowmeow) November 12, 2019

Bold of Disney+ to think I’d want to skip the Lizzie McGuire intro pic.twitter.com/0AJAkWM9PH — Aldrin Gamos (@thealdywaldy) November 12, 2019

I’m watching Lizzie McGuire all day

Thank you Disney Plus 😭 pic.twitter.com/RefnUnKgkR — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) November 12, 2019

I 100% underestimated Disney+. Like I tried to be cool and not get excited about it, but here I am watching Lizzie McGuire and handing over my credit card information. — Katie Ayers (@kjayers) November 12, 2019

The very first show I encountered when I first started watching Disney channel was Lizzie McGuire…. it’s only right that it’s the first thing I watch on Disney+ — jlaina (@JlainaIrene14) November 12, 2019

Told myself I would wait until the new Lizzie McGuire show came out but I caved and just subscribed to a year of #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/FlMaQeuCNK — sabrina 💎 (@tealambition) November 12, 2019

It’s 3:30 pm, and I’m watching Lizzie McGuire. Is it 2003??? — Cassidy Miller (@CassMill_) November 12, 2019

