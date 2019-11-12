TV Shows

Lizzie McGuire Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Show on Disney+

The Disney+ streaming service officially launched today, giving fans the chance to experience decades of content from the House of Mouse. This spread includes a wide array of Disney Channel movies and television series, which are taking some on a delightful trip down memory lane. Fans are taking to social media to announce which series they’re streaming first, and it looks like quite a lot of people are tuning into Lizzie McGuire, the beloved series starring Hilary Duff.

Thankfully, fans revisiting Lizzie McGuire comes as a revival of the series is currently filming, and is expected to head to Disney+ in the near future. The new series will see Duff returning to the iconic role, as Lizzie navigates life in her ’30s in New York City.

While the Lizzie revival doesn’t currently have a release date, it certainly seems like fans are taking it upon themselves to revisit the original series. Here are some of our favorite reactions to Lizzie McGuire being on Disney+.

