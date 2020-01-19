Disney+ Fans Are Bombarding Social Media With Requests for Classic Shows

Disney+ has been in our pop-culture consciousness for a few months now, after it debuted in November to much fanfare. The streaming service set out to unite quite a lot of Disney’s archival library of movies and TV shows, with some new originals sprinkled in along the way. But as fans have pointed out in the time since Disney+ debuted – and especially in recent days – there’s quite a lot that is missing from the service’s library.
Maybe it’s because of the cold, perfect for binge-watching weather that’s plaguing much of the U.S., or just a hearty dose of nostalgia, but there are quite a lot of programs that people wish they could binge on Disney+ right now. Read on to see if you agree with them.
Hell Yes
I hope disney+ adds the best anime ever soon. 😩#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/q9AZVYZMip— Toxiic. (@ZombieMocha) January 19, 2020
Please?!
#DisneyPlus— Szuto (@szutorapz) January 19, 2020
So Can Y’all Put “Dave the Barbarian” On Disney Plus Please!! pic.twitter.com/mzp8Nc8jU1
OMG
#DisneyPlus stop holding out on us pic.twitter.com/kNBIKPidp0— Ahegao King (@DraxCat) January 19, 2020
Yes
Hey @disneyplus put this on. #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/f2iIiAAxv0— old disney (@olddisney4) January 19, 2020
Classic
Hey @disneyplus when can I get this show on your service #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/7ALsVKl0Ls— Antonio (@NotElderGooseIV) January 15, 2020
For Real
#DisneyPlus put dog with a blog on there fr pic.twitter.com/Or7N2I5ZOa— raider (@raiderbhop) January 19, 2020
Us Too
There is an atrocity. I have discovered that House of Mouse is not on #DisneyPlus and I am the big upset™️ pic.twitter.com/Hxl07BSrAJ— SioraiDragon (@SioraiDragon) January 18, 2020
True
Why y’all sleeping on this put it on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/2IKlVTQXZZ— 𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖙𝖑𝖊 𝖒𝖔𝖚𝖘𝖊 (@famehookerr) January 19, 2020
So Many
These needed to be added #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/1JeViVZ2wn— Queen Bebé (@unicornlandx) January 19, 2020
LOL
Disappointed that the Aladdin TV series isn’t on #DisneyPlus lots of instances of size growth, shrinkage and body transformations to scar a new generation of little ones. pic.twitter.com/07Ukol3Zb9— Arthur Grew Some (@GiantessKnight) January 13, 2020