Disney+ Reportedly Developing ‘Muppets’ Reboot Series With Josh Gad

The House of Mouse is going all-in on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, as the new venture has become the main focus of the most prominent entertainment company in the world. In addition to TV shows based on Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar properties, it looks as though Disney+ is also revitalizing one of the most beloved franchises that the studio has access to: The Muppets.

A new report from Season Zero, a site that tracks the development of upcoming TV projects, states that a Muppets Live Another Day will be yet another series on the Disney+ roster. Not only is it awesome to see Henson’s characters potentially back in action but, if this report is true, The Muppets also have an all-star creative team at the helm.

According to the report, actor Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) is creating the series alongside Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the duo behind Once Upon a Time. Gad is fluent in both musical theater and comedy, so he instantly feels like a perfect fit for this project.

This new Muppets series is yet another entry into the already impressive roster Disney has lined up for its upcoming streaming service. Arguably the most high profile of these new series remains The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV series, which is being developed by Jungle Book and Iron Man director Jon Favreau. Popular filmmakers like Taika Waititi are involved with the series as episodic directors.

Also in the works for Disney+ are multiple series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of which will focus on the origin story of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, while another is centered around Vision and Scarlet Witch. There is additionally a second Star Wars series following Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, and a reboot of High School Musical.

