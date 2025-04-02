Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 May Bring Back Fan Favorite Character

Dexter: Original Sin season 2 will seemingly bring back a fan favorite character after a social media post from a key actor. In news that shocked absolutely nobody, it was recently confirmed that Dexter: Original Sin will get a second season. This was expected given the huge ratings hit of the prequel, which culminated in a record breaking finale for Showtime. Now that all the episodes are out, it’s likely Original Sin has retained its popularity on streaming and proved to be a worthwhile investment for the network. It was expected that a season 2 renewal might come later in the year if Dexter: Resurrection proved successful, but Showtime may be eager to get the ball rolling now.

Obviously, a second season entering development now means that it could begin shooting by the end of the year or even early next year depending on how quickly things move. It seems like Showtime is interested in keeping the Dexter franchise very active with this prequel and the Michael C. Hall sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. More spin offs are reportedly being considered and will likely move forward depending on the success of the latter series, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happen. Whatever the case is, it seems like the creative team behind the show will be able to continue Dexter’s origin story.

Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 May Bring Back Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Tanya

While we don’t have any details on what Dexter: Original Sin season 2 will be about as a writer’s room hasn’t even been put together, we may have at least one notable detail figured out. Sarah Michelle Gellar was a beloved piece of Dexter: Original Sin, but she was credited as nothing more than a guest star in the first season. The actress played Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at Miami Metro and Dexter’s boss. Of course, she’s not in the original Dexter series, so we know that she either leaves Miami Metro or meets a terrible fate along the way. It’s remained unclear if Gellar would return for more Dexter: Original Sin since she’s also expected to return in a new revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but it seems like she might!

The actress shared the Dexter: Original Sin season 2 news on her Instagram with the caption “Season two… coming to you,” before noting that it’s not an April Fool’s joke. While not an exact confirmation, it does seem unlikely she would be promoting a new season of a show she’s no longer involved with along with all of the other actors on the show. Dexter actor Patrick Gibson and Deb actress Molly Brown commented on her post, expressing their enthusiasm for the show’s return. With season two being ordered by Showtime, it seems likely that the network has probably carved out contracts for the actors for the show’s return and they’d know who they expect to return.

As for what Season 2 could entail, Dexter: Original Sin showrunner Clyde Phillips told ComicBook.com that there’s still a lot of different iconic pieces to Dexter that we haven’t seen.

“It will become the biggest Easter egg in the world,” said Phillips. “We need to see him grow in several ways. You’ll have to learn how to blend better. He will have to learn how to kill better and more efficiently. So, next season, does he get his boat? Does he get his apartment? Does he start wearing the Henley? Does he start doing the red string thing? Those are things that we’re going to explore, it’ll be like coming home for the audience with the music, Michael [C. Hall]’s voice, which is crucial to the show.”