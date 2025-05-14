Ironheart Trailer Reveals Marvel’s Next Big Disney+ Series

Play video

After much delay, Marvel has finally released the first trailer for Ironheart. The delay we’re referring to is the small amount of time between the release of Ironheart‘s trailer and when Ironheart debuts on Disney+. Marvel typically likes to reveal trailers months before a project is released, but this time we only have a little over a month from trailer to Ironheart‘s three-episode premiere. Nevertheless, Ironheart is coming down the pike on June 24th, and its trailer provides a sneak peek at what fans have to look forward to from the Dominique Thorne project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big surprise to come out of the Ironheart trailer is our official look at Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins, aka The Hood. The character will seemingly be the central villain in Ironheart, pitting the technology-minded Riri Williams against a supernatural threat. In the comics, The Hood gains mystical powers after obtaining a possessed cloak. The contrast between science and magic will be on display, as well as Ironheart working to establish herself as a hero.

Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato Jr., Riri Williams is an MIT student who assembles her own Iron Man armor in her dorm room. She eventually meets Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor to Riri. After suiting up as Iron Man, Riri eventually takes on a mantle of her own as Ironheart.

Ironheart will be the second live-action Marvel show to premiere on Disney+ this year, following Daredevil: Born Again. Joining Ironheart later this year will be Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams/Wonder Man. Ironheart was developed before Marvel Studios decided to scale back its output, so it will be interesting to see what the reception to the series will be from critics and the general audience.

Footage from Ironheart has revealed some of the various armors that Riri Williams will wear. Ironheart’s comics origin involves reverse-engineering her own Iron Man armor. Keep in mind she did all this in her tiny dorm room on the campus of M.I.T. After several iterations and tinkering with her suit, Ironheart eventually settles on a slimmed-down version of armor similar to Iron Man. She even moves from the trademark red-and-gold color scheme to something of her own choosing. Something we’ve noticed from Ironheart’s armors in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is how they’ve kept their bulkier frame. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. But there will be some evolution taking place.

Ironheart premieres with a three-episode premiere June 24th on Disney+.