Disney+ Reveals Poster and Release Date for Next Original Series

The newly-launched Disney+ streaming service already has a major TV hit on its hands in the form of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, though that program is just one of many that became available on the first day of the service. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Forky Asks a Question, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and a few others have also been popular amongst streamers since the launch of Disney+, and the service is looking to continue its wave of strong original programming next month as the new year begins. On Monday, Disney+ revealed the premiere date of its next new series, as well as the show’s first poster.

Diary of a Future President will be the next original series to debut on Disney+ and it is set to make its debut on Friday, January 17, 2020. Like the other Disney+ shows that have already arrived, new episodes will be released on the streaming service each and every Friday. The series comes from I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios, with Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez and Emily Gipson executive producing. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Ilana Pena created the series and it will be run by Robin Shorr and Brad Silberling.

Diary of a Future President tells the story of Elena, a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl, as she navigates the difficulties of middle school and begins a journey that will one day lead her to become the president of the United States. The series is told from the narration of her diary and was formerly known as Diary of a Female President.

Up-and-coming actor Tess Romero will star as Elena, who is described as someone who “walks through the world with purpose and confidence.” Newcomer Charlie Bushnell plays Elena’s older brother Bobby, while Selenis Leyva stars as Elena and Bobby’s mother Gabi. Michael Weaver plays Sam, a lawyer at Gabi’s firm who is in the early stages of a relationship with her.

In addition to executive producing the series and directing its series premiere, Gina Rodriguez guest stars as the older version of Elena, who is serving as the president.

